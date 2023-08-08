Home » Mr. Pudink recommends: Was American punk a musical revolution? | Culture | .a week
in fact, it was a colorful fusion of genres and influences from sixties garage rock, proto-punk, no wave, experimental, industrial and post-industrial music. Besides the New York Dolls, Ramones, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, MC5 and the Velvet Underground, what else did America give to punk?

Flamin’ Groovies they are definitely not some punk greenhorns. They released their first album in 1968. They recorded Dog Meat five years later. An enticing fusion of proto-punk and garage rock with rock’n’roll. They had a lot to do with the New York Dolls.

Pere Now have influenced several generations of musicians. They were formed in 1976 and even then they were clear that they would not be a guitar band and would find their own sound. In doing so, they eased their way to unique and at the same time inspiring music. They recorded Modern Dance in 1977. It mixes the influences of punk, avant-garde, art rock and experimental music.

bizarre led by charismatic singer Nick Nicholls, they took a completely different approach. On the Ice Age album, they deny the theories about three-chord non-artists, when they cultivated an interesting punk variety – a hybrid of blues, rhythm’n’blues and classic rock

I never believed I could meet a punk in New Orleans. In 1979, they were active in the city for a short time The Normals. They managed to record the only single Almost Ready. It fulfills everything expected from punk – an explosion of energy, frustration and anger. The Ramones peek at us from around the corner.

Tuxedomoon they had a reputation as intellectuals. They never worried about any genre boxes. Sometimes they got by with just rock. For their experiments, they much preferred to draw inspiration from punk, avant-garde and electronics. Saxophone, clarinet and violin go perfectly with keyboards and guitars.

