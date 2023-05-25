Ministry of mines and energy denies gas shortages in the country

The Ministry of Mines and Energy guaranteed this Wednesday the supply of natural gas in the country and indicated that there is no shortage of this energy, at the end of five work meetings that this portfolio has held, until last Tuesday, with producing companies, transporters , marketers and distributors of gas in Colombia.

In these meetings, the Government and the companies of the natural gas industry advanced in the evaluation of the measures adopted in response to the thermal anomaly presented in Cerro Bravo, municipality of Herveo Tolima, which, although it has not generated shortages, has affected the provision of of the service in Tolima, Caldas, Risaralda, Quindío, Nariño, Cauca and Valle del Cauca.

“It will always be a priority for the working group, made up of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the national and territorial authorities and companies in the natural gas sector, to ensure the supply of this energy, which facilitates the life of the population and promotes the development of the country”, was indicated in the joint communiqué number 3, issued last Tuesday.

The official communication reported that “progress is being made with the review of alternatives to enable the supply of this energy source in the shortest possible time, under constant review, safeguarding the integrity of the population and the gas infrastructure of this part of the country.”

The TGI company is reviewing the status of the current pipeline to verify that the high temperatures have not affected the integrity of the infrastructure and is advancing in the bypass construction work with flexible tubing, complying with the established schedules.

This solution would take at least 7 more days, while the external conditions and the evolution of the thermal anomaly allow it. Expert entities from the Ministries of the Environment and Mines and Energy hypothesized that the thermal anomaly would be the product of an underground fire, for which the National Fire Department will be on the ground to determine alternatives for managing the phenomenon.

For its part, the Colombian Geological Service will complement the analysis with additional studies. The Colombian Petroleum Institute (ICP) will carry out a geoelectrical study to define the depth of the layer that is being incinerated and what materials would be the cause of the emergency, as well as the marketing companies and service providers reiterated to the users that during this restriction keep the valves of the measurement center, the internal network and the gas appliances closed.