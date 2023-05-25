Repression of the opposition march, Katumbi turned back to Kongo-Central… Peter Kazadi, VPM of the interior plays Pontius Pilate

The current political climate in the Democratic Republic of Congo is not stable following the various activities organized by opposition leaders.

The tensions are indicated here and there.

Indeed, in his press briefing held this Wednesday, May 24 in Kinshasa, capital of the DRC, the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the interior and security, Peter Kazadi returned to current issues.

Frankly, Peter Kazadi spoke of the violent repression of the opposition demonstration last Saturday.

The head of internal security in the DRC coldly attacked international journalists who, according to him, ” have only seen the negative side of the authoritiess ».

He also called on Non-Governmental Organizations and democracy support institutions, which he accused of supporting violence and are only focusing on the assessment.

“We must also call on NGOs and democracy support institutions. your role is not only to accompany the violence, to take stock. Your role is to prevent. Here, I am addressing the CSAC

We see individuals on plateaus attacking baluba in particular. It is maintained by certain tenors of the opposition “, he said to the national and international press.

In the same vein, Peter Kazadi stressed that he was not involved in the decision of the governor of Kinshasa on the holding of three marches on the same day in the Congolese capital.

Jules Ninda