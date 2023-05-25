CampingLife in Garda Trentino: life in the open air

Ecological and regenerating, adventurous and fun, practical and comfortable… There are many reasons to choose camping, always with one important common denominator: the direct contact with nature. A holiday of this type, with friends, as a couple or with the family, trying real CampingLife experiences in Garda Trentino will be able to satisfy everyone’s tastes, for the type of accommodation available, the entertainment possibilities and the incredible naturalistic variety.

CampingLife in Garda Trentino

This territory, in fact, extends from the northern shores of Lake Garda to the Brenta Dolomites – including Riva del Garda, Arco, Nago-Torbole, Tenno, Dro-Drena, the Valle di Ledro, Comano and the Valle dei Laghi – in a surprising alternation of Alpine and Mediterranean landscapes.

In addition to the numerous structures overlooking Lake Garda (along the north coast), it is enough just to enter the hinterland to discover those adjacent to the mirrors of turquoise water in Valle di Ledro; those arranged along the Sarca river; through silent woods; or again, surrounded by olive groves. Whether you like to travel with simple equipment or prefer comfortable accommodation in a mobile home, a quality bungalow or with all the services of glamping…. there is only the embarrassment of choice.

Camping in Garda Trentino: true outdoor holidays

Wake up surrounded by the nature of Garda Trentino, will also awaken the instinct for adventure… on foot, on two wheels, climbing between heaven and earth or plowing the waters with the wind in your favour! In fact, each structure offers easy access to places or infrastructures where you can practice sports.

on these areas the winds blow regularly during the day: ideal for sailing or catamaran outings, windsurfing, canoeing, kayaking or SUP paddling.

The breeze, constant even in the summer months, will make it pleasant also climbing in this “Mecca of climbing” at a national and international level (between walls that are ideal for beginners and experts, crags that require athletic skills and others that are easier), as well as lakeside walks, paths, via ferratas and trail running routes, which make up the over 1000 km of itineraries.

Likewise, Garda Trentino will make every biker’s heart beat faster with almost 1500 km usable for most of the year, thanks to the Mediterranean climate typical of the area.

Garda Guest Card and sustainable mobility

Finally, to all these possibilities is added the commitment of the destination to promote the active discovery of the territory, encouraging increasingly sustainable mobility.

Those who spend even just one night in one of the accommodation facilities will be issued a Garda Guest Card, a single card with many advantages: free use of public transport in Garda Trentino*; free access to almost all provincial museums and various attractions; recreational activities that can be purchased at discounted rates and exclusive content linked to the area.

More information to experience the most authentic CampingLife in Garda Trentino is available in the dedicated section.

* From the beginning of April, “Bus&Go”, the customized public transport service of Garda Trentino, has restarted. Three minibuses are available to guests and residents, for flexible journeys between the municipalities of Riva del Garda, Arco, Nago-Torbole. A special App allows travel to be booked when desired, in extended time slots (compared to last year) from 9:00 to 13:00 and from 14:00 to 01:00. The user just has to go to the nearest stop: in fact, the service uses the current stops of traditional public transport as pick-up and drop-off points (within the municipalities involved) but does not have pre-established routes, adapts to requests and to external conditions (e.g. traffic, works, etc…).

Active every day until 31 October 2023, “Bus&Go” is accessible at a cost of €2.00 each way (to be paid directly on board) or free of charge if in possession of a Garda Guest Card or a Trentino Trasporti season ticket. More information is available on the dedicated website.

Photo Credits: Garda Dolomiti Spa Archive.

