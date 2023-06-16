Juve, steps forward for Milik. Is Giuntoli approaching? Rabiot’s situation

From words to deeds, the step is relatively short for Arek’s. The sentences had been his, from the withdrawal of Poland, to underline the will to remain in the Juventus also for the future, being able to count on the esteem of Max Allegri and also on the desire of the Juventus club to satisfy him. The facts are those that the two companies, Juventus and Olympique Marseille are trying to realize with the mediation of the attacker’s entourage. Something is still missing, though the parties are getting closer and closer to ensure that Milik can stay in Turin.

Min, Juve-Marsiglia: la formula

Marseille wants to monetize at an amount no lower than that of the unexercised redemption right, Juventus want an expensive loan with an obligation to buy to the achievement of a team objective, such as winning a place in the 2024-25 Champions League. A solution is being worked on that would allow the Juventus club to spread the payment through an onerous loan of one and a half million or so plus a mandatory redemption spread over three years for a total of a generous 5 million. The working hypothesis is the basis on which the two companies are operating with the aim of finding a solution also on the conditions necessary to trigger the redemption obligation: Marseille is aiming for a more easily accessible solution in order to have the certainty of the transfer at the agreed figures. We continue to the bitter end, with the first need to extend the Pole’s contract expiring in 2025, but Milik and Juventus seem to be closer again, in fact Lazio right now seems to be out of sight and willing to probe the market for other profiles in attack.