Rome Caput Skate. In Colle Oppio from Sunday until 25/6 the 2023 World Tour. Cozzoli: “Redevelopment and social life pass through young people and their sports”. Nepi: “We are on the side of the federations with fewer resources, such as a venture capital”.

From Sunday until 25 June Rome becomes Head Skate. At Colle Oppio the stage of the World Skate Tour 2023. In the wake of the great success of the 2021 Street World Championships, held in the Foro Italico Park in Rome and the following stage last year at Colle Oppio, Rome has consecrated its role as the world capital of Skateboarding. This year there will also be the Park world championship in Ostia and next year it will host the two Street and Park world championships on the occasion of the 2024 World Skate Games assigned to Italy The great world skateboarding therefore returns to Rome. Once again this year, the hill of the Colle Oppio park overlooking the Flavian Amphitheater was chosen as the setting for the 2023 edition, a place of extraordinary beauty and uniqueness, which will allow the event to be given unparalleled prestige on the international scene in a facility between the most beautiful and spectacular in the world. Two stands have been set up along the long sides of the skatepark (Colle Oppio and Colosseum) which will be able to accommodate up to 1,400 paying spectators.

The event is part of a joint project between the International World Skate Federation, Sports and Health and the Italian Federation of Roller Sportsunder the aegis of CIO, and will continue in the coming years, with the Eternal City hosting one of the stages of the “World Skateboarding Tour Street” until 2025. In total they will be 275 the participating athletes (83 donne e 192 men), coming from 57 countries from all five continents, will be present at WST – Street Skateboarding Rome 2023, a stage that will award useful points for the Olympic qualification towards Paris 2024.

“We are in an iconic place with an iconic symbol behind us – said the president and CEO of Sport and Health Vito Cozzoli -. Here the synthesis of the Sport and Health activity was achieved. Until recently, this was a place of pain, of drug dealing. Now it has become an appendix of the Foro Italico, because Sport and Health stays here 365 days a year. We have replaced the negative values ​​with the values ​​of sport”. Sabatino Aracu, president of World SKATE and Fisr underlined: “We have now become the Wimbledon of skateboarding”. “Our will as Sport and Health is always to give help and partnership to Federations that have an interest in developing their product, and not to mature ones, who already live on their own. A development, therefore, a bit to be venture capital”, were the di Diego Nepi Molineris, director general of Sport and Health. “Major sporting events are essential to change the city and what we will experience here in Colle Oppio is an emblematic example”, he remarked Honored AlexanderCouncilor for Major Events, Sport, Tourism and Fashion of Rome Capital.

The eight day programme

• pre-qualification phase: from Sunday 18 June to Tuesday 20 June

• qualifying phase: Wednesday 21 June for women and Thursday 22 June for men

• quarter-finals: Friday 23 June (both men’s and women’s)

• semifinals: Saturday 24 June (both men’s and women’s)

• finals: Sunday 25 June (both men’s and women’s)

The athletes called up by the Italy team

• Asia Lanzi Fiamme Gialle Skateboarding Group

• Augustine Lautaro Aquila Black Yeti SSD A R. Limited

• Giuseppe Cola Go Fast Skateboarding AS Amateur

• Andres Martin Gramaglia Fusconi AS Amateur Skateschool Cesena

• Diego Nardini ASAmateur Thankyouskateboarding