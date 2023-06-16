“With this government, the debt has grown by an average of $150 million dollars per month”: Rafael Lemus

This Thursday on the Platform program, the economist Rafael Lemus spoke about the new request by the Government to issue another “Billion” debt. “What are you looking for? How do you solve the Salvadorans? he questioned.

“With this government, the debt has grown by an average of $150 million dollars per month, all in the first 4 years of Nayib Bukele’s administration”he expressed.

Regarding previous governments, Lemus pointed out that the one that increased the debt the most was the administration of former president Mauricio Funes, while Bukele in two and a half years increased the debt to 100% compared to the 5 years of the former president of the Front.

“The internal debt that it has managed to achieve by placing LETES and CETES in the internal markets, the short-term debt is 2,600 million dollars… Only interest 10 years ago was at a level of $1,000 million dollars, it has grown by $500 million dollars in the last 5 yearsdetailed the economist.