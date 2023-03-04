Jelena Karleuša revealed her attitude about participating in the Eurovision Song Contest

Source: Instagram/karleusastar/prinstcreen

Every year before the Eurovision Song Contest, singer Jelena Karleuša gives her opinion on the performers who apply for the domestic competition, and some time ago she came into the spotlight because of Saša Popović’s statement that she would be an ideal representative.



He allegedly negotiated with the Public Service 6 years ago, and now the singer says “if Serbia doesn’t want her, she can sing for Slovenia”, which sent her an invitation three years ago: “I have a Slovenian passport in addition to a Serbian one. I also have their citizenship , so I can also represent Slovenia at Eurovision. My maternal grandmother was Slovenian, that’s why I have their passport. I received an invitation from the Slovenian organizers to represent them at Eurovision. Pablo Vitar was even supposed to appear on stage with me as a special guest,” Jelena said, reports Informer, and continued:

“There were some technical problems and I decided to withdraw the song. I acted wisely because the coronavirus pandemic broke out that year and everything stopped”.

Jelena has been of the opinion for years that she will represent Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest only if RTS chooses her directly, without a festival, and sends her to this music competition.

“Even the sparrows on the branch know, the Public Service should call me because I am not interested in competing with anyone in this country. Especially not with some amateurs or people who have not achieved success even in our country, let alone in the world. Foreign media keep asking me about Eurovision, and I pretend that I’m the one who won’t go. The team from RTS will rather spend huge money and send to the competition someone who is not even known in his entry than me, or some other real star. Who knows, maybe in the future I will do something for Slovenia and represent them at Eurovision. If they don’t want me in Serbia, there are those who do!”.