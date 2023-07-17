Karlos Alkaraz delighted with Novak’s praise | Sport

Novak Djokovic poured compliments on Carlos Alcaraz and delighted him too.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic failed to reach the eighth Wimbledon in his career, as the leader of the new generation of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, won (3:2) in the spectacular final. Djokovic received it chivalrously, he poured praises on his new rival, so among other things he said that “he has never seen such a player”as well as agreeing with the assessment that Karlitos is actually a mix of three of the best of all time.

These words were also conveyed by journalists to Karlitos at the press conference, and how good a guy he is is best shown by his sincere reaction when he was embarrassed like of the child, blushed and laughed. He was delighted with the compliment and only continued to “grow” because of the wholesome way Nole talked about him.



What did Novak say about me!? Alkaraz was shocked by Djokovic’s words: It’s completely crazy!

N: Novak was asked to describe your greatest qualities. He said you have a bit of him, a bit of Roger Federer and a bit of Rafael Nadal.A: (laughs)N: I wanted to ask what was your reaction to that, and I think you’ve revealed it to us now. Also, how would you describe yourself as a player? What do you think are your greatest qualities?A: What Novak said is completely crazy, to be honest. But I consider myself a complete tennis player. I think I have good shots, physical strength, mental strength to fight these kinds of situations. I do not know. He’s probably right. But I don’t want to think about it. I like to think I’m just Carlos Alcaraz, but yeah, I probably have parts of every fantasy player’s game.

Let’s remind you, Carlos Alcaraz is only 20 years old and has already won two Grand Slams, so it seems that tennis finally got a worthy player to succeed Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who marked a great era of tennis. Nevertheless, Nole will also be a part of it, since he is not planning to just give up the throne.

“People have said in the past that his game has some gaps in his game compared to me, Rafa and Roger. He’s got a little bit of all three of us. He’s got that Spanish bull mentality that Rafa had. He’s got a backhand slice from me, the ability to adapt… Roger and Rafa have their strengths and weaknesses, but Carlos is a complete player. He adapts well and that is the key to a successful career on all surfaces.”Novak Djokovic said about his successor.

