Report: Glasner rejects offer from Saudi Arabia

According to information from the “Bild” newspaper, Oliver Glasner has rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia worth millions.

The 48-year-old from Upper Austria had received an offer from al-Schabab FC from the capital, Riyadh, which he turned down. After an initial rejection, he also decided against a second, even better, offer.

Reuters/Annegret Greetings

Glasner left Eintracht Frankfurt prematurely at the end of June. During his tenure, he won the Europa League with the German Bundesliga club and most recently lost in the DFB Cup final against RB Leipzig.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

