Successfully certified for 16 years | TUCcurrent

Excellent quality management and efficient processes: Certification for the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 reconfirmed

Prof. Dr. Andreas Schubert, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering: “The faculty’s quality management makes a major contribution to success in teaching and research and allows us to work in a targeted and result-oriented manner. As part of QM, we continuously improve the processes with the involvement of the faculty’s professorships in order to achieve excellent results with the available resources.” Photo: Jacob Müller

In June 2023, the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) once again passed the assessment of its quality management (QM) by DQS GmbH, the German society for the certification of management systems, without any deviations. The external auditor certified that the faculty had well-functioning quality management and efficient processes. The one-week audit confirmed the conformity of the operative processes with the faculty’s QM manual. Since the first ISO 9001 certification in 2007, the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering has received this certificate every year without interruption.

“The faculty’s quality management makes a major contribution to success in teaching and research and allows us to work in a goal-oriented and result-oriented manner. As part of QM, we continuously improve the processes with the involvement of the faculty’s professorships in order to achieve excellent results with the available resources. This is becoming increasingly important in view of the limited availability of skilled workers, equipment and structural options,” says the Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Dr. Andrew Schubert.

At the time of the initial certification in 2007, the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the TUC was the first department of a publicly funded educational institution in Germany to have successfully completed an ISO 9001 process certification. Process certification in public education is still a rarity today. At that time, the introduction of the quality management system was accompanied and introduced by a high-ranking advisory board. At the same time, a cornerstone was laid for the system accreditation of the TUC, which began more than ten years later. In the meantime, the system has been converted to the new ISO 9001:2015 standard.

The quality management system of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering was completely digital right from the start, which was also a novelty. Due to the size and complexity, the quality manual, all process descriptions and other documents are only available online. The audit and improvement systems were also consistently implemented online.

Further information granted by Philipp Wilsky, QM representative of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, telephone 0371 531-33210,

E-Mail: [email protected]

(Autor: Christian Vogel)

Mario Steinebach

11.07.2023

