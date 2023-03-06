The world of reggaeton raises its arms in joy with ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’the new album of Karol G. An artist like the Colombian, who has managed to become an icon while transcending her image as a public figure to continue growing as an artist unstoppably, reaches her best moment in 2023, after being able to win and convince millions of fans. Her work over the last five years has been exemplary, from being a remix and collaboration artist (the usual way to enter the genre, but also a category that is sometimes difficult to leave) to a of the greats of music worldwide.

This album is the peak of his career so far, both in terms of collaborations and songs that, after all, are the most important thing and we often forget. Karol Gwith an evidently mainstream vocation, without the intention of revolutionizing the genre or the music industry by force of the avant-garde, has been able to synthesize the spirit of reggaeton pop that his Colombian countrymen developed and that found its maximum expression in J Balvin, in colorful songs and round in recent years, but the ones in this work are the icing on the cake. ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’ He plays with Latin American folklore and different urban genres such as dembow, but at the same time it is an absolutely contemporary work, both in its language and in its intention. The empowering argument of all the songs, without being explicit, but implicit, and without being subtle, but convincing, is undeniable; so is the emotional nature of the album. We are not facing a particularly hedonistic album, quite the contrary. Although songs like ‘CATÚBELA’ or ‘KÁRMIKA’ have an evident and wonderful sensual component, the tone of ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’It is certainly sad, or at least melancholic, to overcome what has been lost and that, precisely, tomorrow everything will be better than it is today. This circumstance is not only artistically interesting for Karol G, but also indicates the good health of a genre like reggaeton, which historically has had a difficult time serving as a vehicle to articulate more heartfelt discourses.

‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’ It is a quality album that, without pretending to become a classic, nor making life too complicated, ends up being a kind of spiritual sequel to ‘A summer without you’much more digestible and without the doses of ego that adorn the crown of Bad Bunny. Karol G It’s coming back and it doesn’t need the triple somersault to be memorable. The choice of collaborations is also very intelligent, no subtraction and they all add up. From Spain one can also be very happy: two collaborations (Quevedo and Bad Gyal) in the album of one of the most important artists in the world was something unthinkable just five years ago. In addition to them Shakira, Sech, Justin Quiles or Maldy among the performers and a name that stands out from all the others in the production, Ovy On The Drums, one of the great architects of the new reggaeton.

Whether you like reggaeton or not, even if you manage not to step foot in a single bar that has commercial radio on in the next year, even if you live in the middle of the countryside and no car will pass with music blaring below your window, you will find yourself one day , sooner rather than later, hearing some of the songs of ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’. Karol G she reaches her maturity as a singer and celebrates it by being vulnerable and honest, warm and sad, mainstream and authentic.