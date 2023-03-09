The first impressions of the Montenegrin strategist after the selected placement at F8 in Domžale.

Source: ABA League 2/Dragana Stjepanović

Zoran Kašćelan’s team, only with occasional threats from the team from North Macedonia, controlled the events on the floor of the hall in Široki Brijeg and narrowly achieved victory.

“Congratulations, first of all, to my boys for tonight’s victory, but above all for qualifying for the final tournament, which was our primary goal at the beginning of the season. The game itself was not easy to play. TFT is a talented team, but in the state they are in right now, with several players missing, it is certain that physical strength was our advantage and it paid off in the end. Some things worked well, some things I’m not satisfied with, we have one more game and we want to close this ‘bubble’ as best as possible and have the best possible position before the final tournament. This is a good thing for Borac, who for the third year in a row, since he has been playing in the ABA 2 league, is highly positioned, and by placing in the very final, he shows that he belongs thereKašćelan told TV Arena Sport after the match.

By the end of the tournament in Široki Brijeg, Borac will compete against Šenčur on Friday.

