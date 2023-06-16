Home » Kayak string Rzav video | Info
A video of the swollen Rzav River, down which a kayak is descending, emerged, and social media users had various comments.

Izvor: RTS/Screenshot

Due to the heavy rainfall, many parts of Serbia have been flooded, and in many places, states of emergency have been declared. A shocking video of a man kayaking down the swollen Rzav River appeared on social networks. The users of this social network mostly condemned this behavior: “He is fooling around, and then the rescuers have to risk their lives”.

But there were also different comments. “Greetings to all the people who left their comments. I don’t know if they were informed that there are extreme sports that include kayaking. This situation in the video belongs to a slightly stronger training. As for the water, this is the Rzav (the cleanest river in Serbia), even in this state it is much cleaner than the water from the tap in the cities. Sporting greetings,” the user wrote.

“There are fools all over the world, but it seems that the central office is here..”, “Brother, congratulations. There are no floods every year. We should take advantage. We should still remain on this planet as a display of planetary madmen and serve as a show”, only are some of the numerous comments on this video that spread on social networks.

