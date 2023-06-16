ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems: Why India is so keen to buy German submarines

Dhe current submarine class 214 of the German submarine builders is becoming an export hit in the Far East. If is currently negotiating with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) about the purchase and construction of six new boats for the subcontinent’s navy.

The drive motor works purely electrically, it can draw its power not only from diesel generators, but also from a fuel cell system. The drive is not only particularly quiet, but also enables a submarine to submerge for several weeks without having to refresh the air supplies on the surface.