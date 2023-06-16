International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum 2023: New pathogens require answers in …

Hagleitner Hygiene International GmbH

Zell am See (ots)

This is how climate change affects the risk of infection

“Due to climate change, new pathogens are to be expected in Europe. When the temperature rises, foreign animals become at home; they also bring pathogens that we only know from more southern holiday countries. A rethink is therefore required in health prophylaxis. The Zika virus, for example, is still rare in Europe and is transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito. As soon as this insect spreads in this country, the risk of infection increases.” Epidemiologist Jens Gieffers describes this – he spoke at the International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum, which was held on June 15th and 16th, 2023 for the sixth time.

Hygiene, where are you going?

More than 120 participants met at the symposium: hygiene and disinfection experts, doctors and nursing staff. “Hygiene, quo vadis?” was the central research question; the focus was therefore on the future of hygiene. The congress took place at the Hagleitner hygiene company in Zell am See in Austria, where Martin Streitberger is responsible for the health division: “It’s about gaining knowledge: hygiene wants to give people security, which is why Hagleitner is organizing the event.”

Hygiene revolution through artificial intelligence

Technology was also a topic: “Artificial intelligence will revolutionize hygiene. An app then tells the nurse in the hospital, for example: Now it’s time to disinfect your hands. It is based on several data pools: here the national infection radar, there the specific requirements of the respective healthcare facility.” This scenario is designed by health economist Kathrin Mann; Although some of this is still a thing of the future, the information basis for it already exists. At the International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum 2023, Kathrin Mann insisted on more digital openness – gaps in hygiene can generally be identified digitally more quickly and measures can be evaluated more reliably: “Central Europe is unfortunately lagging behind when it comes to digitization in the healthcare sector, and there is a lot of catching up to do – especially in the Federal Republic of Germany. The situation is completely different in Scandinavian countries, for example: Here, hygiene is extensively evaluated digitally, which breaks chains of infection and increases patient safety.”

A sense of proportion when it comes to hygiene

In the future, artificial intelligence could also help to set the hygiene focus correctly from situation to situation. Because measures should be taken when they are really needed. The hygiene expert Arno Sorger adds: “Disinfection, for example, is not always necessary, washing and cleaning is often enough. In certain cases, however, disinfection has to be carried out – if there is no other way to eliminate microorganisms.” Hygiene therefore requires a sense of proportion: “Primum non nocere, first do no harm: This Hippocratic tradition must uphold hygiene more than ever in the future,” sums up the infectiologist Mark Hell – as scientific director, he has guarded the research mandate of the International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum from the very beginning.

About the International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum

This congress is considered a platform for hygiene and disinfection experts, doctors and nursing staff; together they highlight an outstanding health topic for each appointment. The symposium has been taking place since 2017 and is a fixed part of the program every year in Zell am See in Austria. The International Hagleitner Hygiene Forum is aimed at the entire health care system: acute, occupational and preventive medicine, rehabilitation and long-term care.

