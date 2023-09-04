Kazis Maksivitis Serbia will not wait for us Sport

Kazis Maksivitis does not harbor false hope that Serbia will easily let the Lithuanians win. He knows that from 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday he will have a hell of a task. From MONDA reporter from Mundobasket Nikola Lalović

Selector Kazis Maksivitis obviously wanted to relax and rest his boys before the first elimination match of the tournament, and Maksivitis took the time to talk to the Serbian media after training.

“II have mixed emotions. We had a big win against the USA, but we had little time to celebrate it. We have to forget the last match as soon as possible, Serbia will not welcome us with a red carpet and flowers, they want victory. For the next match, it is necessary to recover physically as soon as possible, but above all mentally“, began Maksivitis.

As for our team, nothing surprises him. There is a strong defense and a game that characterizes all teams Svetislav Pešić. In the duel between the two basketball nations from 10:45 on Tuesday, the better and more prepared will win.

“A typical Serbian team, a typical team of Svetislav Pešić. You play hard, you play good defense. What is not characteristic of this team is a large number of counterattacks. Serbia scores an average of 25 points from transition, Serbia used to play long attacks, with a set attack. Our goal is to stop the fast game of our rivals. Two basketball nations meet again, which is always a big challenge for both sides. We are preparing for that challenge“, he pointed out.



As for our team, we saw at training that his players were preparing for Nikola Milutinov, but he also pointed out captain Bogdan Bogdanović as the team’s mainstay.

“Bogdanović and Milutnov are the backbone of the team, but with them there are Euroleague players like Gudurić, Dobrić, Stefan Jović. If we talk about talent, the teams are equal. We will see which team will be better. If you want to win a match like the duel between Serbia and Lithuania, you have to have a good defense and a good attack. In the course of Mundobasket so far, I would say that we have a similar style of attack and defense” Maksvitis concluded.

