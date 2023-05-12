Kenya suspends the licenses of two tea multinationals for sexual abuse

8
The Rainforest Alliance, one of the world‘s leading sustainability certification bodies, has withdrawn its seal of approval from two Kenyan subsidiaries of global tea giants. The decision is linked to the discovery of frequent sexual abuse in the plantations of the districts of Kericho and Bomet.
The scandal emerged from an investigation published in February by the Bbcwho denounced widespread gender-based violence in Kenya’s tea sector.
See also Ukrainian President: Russia-Ukraine Talks Did Not Achieve Expected Results - Xinhua English.news.cn