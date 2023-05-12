Home » Kenya suspends the licenses of two tea multinationals for sexual abuse
World

Kenya suspends the licenses of two tea multinationals for sexual abuse

by admin
Kenya suspends the licenses of two tea multinationals for sexual abuse

The Rainforest Alliance, one of the world‘s leading sustainability certification bodies, has withdrawn its seal of approval from two Kenyan subsidiaries of global tea giants. The decision is linked to the discovery of frequent sexual abuse in the plantations of the districts of Kericho and Bomet.

The scandal emerged from an investigation published in February by the Bbcwho denounced widespread gender-based violence in Kenya’s tea sector.

See also  Ukrainian President: Russia-Ukraine Talks Did Not Achieve Expected Results - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The White House appoints Jack Markell as the...

Kevin Panter replied to Džanan Musa | Sports

Use, yes firearms to 18 year olds. The...

Fabio Fazio towards Discovery, the countdown begins

Fan group Fedayne Roma has a new flag...

Novak Djokovic message on camera condolences to the...

Car on fire in Viale Regione Siciliana –...

“No judge was too old”

Novak Djokovic message on camera due to school...

On 27 and 28 May in Piacenza the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy