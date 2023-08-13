Kepa Arizabalaga in Real Madrid | Sport

Real Madrid has resolved the issue of the successor to the injured Courtois.

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arizalaba will become a new Real Madrid player, announced the Italian transfer “guru” Fabricio Romano. Kepa will not be in Chelsea’s squad for the match of the first round of the Premier League against Liverpool at “Anfield”, when he will be replaced by newcomer and compatriot Robert Sanchez, and as soon as he completes a few training sessions in Real Madrid – he will probably become the club’s first goalkeeper after a serious injury to Tib Courtois.

The Belgian tore the cruciate ligaments of his knee in training and a long break awaits him, the question is whether he will return at all this season, and considering that Real Madrid only has insufficiently experienced goalkeepers: Andrej Lunin and Lukas Kanjizaresthe son of the famous Spanish goalkeeper.

Kepa is still the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, since Chelsea bought him in 2018 for 80 million euros, when they beat Real Madrid in the race for his signature. It cannot be said that he impressed, since after two average seasons, full of setbacks, he became the second goalkeeper of Eduardo Mendi, only to break out into the foreground again last season. He played a total of 163 games for the Blues and was supposed to fight for the starting position with Sanchez this year, which he avoided in this way.

He will now be available to Carlo Ancelotti and will also return to his native country where he made a good impression in Bilbao, and his wife Andrea Martinez, whom he married this summer, will surely be pleased.



HE MARRIED THIS SUMMER AND EVERYTHING HAS STARTED IN HIS LIFE! The most expensive goalkeeper went to Real Madrid for FREE

