Kevin Panter replied to Džanan Musa | Sports

Kevin Panter does not like that Džanan Musa underestimated Partizan ahead of the series with Real Madrid.

Source: MN Press

Real Madrid defeated Partizan in the “masterpiece” and advanced to the final four of the Euroleague, and one of the best players of the “royal club” this season, Džanan Musa, pointed out that he did not expect that Partizan would make them suffer so much. The black and whites led 2:0 in the series, having made two “breaks” in Madrid, and then Real became the first club in the history of the Euroleague playoffs that managed to advance after such a deficit, which was commented on by Musa himself. .

“Partizan is amazing. They should be proud of this season. We also didn’t expect it to be this difficult, we thought it would be easier for us to get through.”said Musa, to which Kevin Panter responded on Twitter.

The captain of Partizan, who was suspended for the matches in Belgrade due to the fight, in order to score 28 points in the “masterpiece”, believes that there is no need for the attitude expressed by Musa. That’s why he answered him briefly on Twitter: “The series was amazing, but let’s be a little more modest…”.

As it were, Panther wanted to tell Musa that there was no need for Real Madrid to be happy in advance that they got Partizan as a rival, which was proven in the series itself. According to the estimates of many, the Black and Whites would probably have qualified for Kaunas if it had not been for the aforementioned fight in which they were perhaps even more damaged – since they lost to Lesor in the first and next match, and to Panthers in two. With a shorter rotation, they could not match the “royal club”.

