Kevin Spacey said the victim stabbed him in the back | Entertainment

Kevin Spacey’s shock claims at trial for molesting four men. “We started groping, I guess I did it first…”

Source: Youtube/ABC News

“He was funny and charming and flirtatious, and over time we started … I guess it was me … I started touching him in more romantic and intimate ways,” Spacey told a London court.

The Hollywood star (63) denies all 12 accusations against him. They include three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of inducing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of inducing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The accusations of abuse against four men refer to alleged incidents that took place over the past twenty years in London, during the period when Spacey was the artistic director of the famous “Old Vic” theater. In his testimony, Spacey said that their relationship became “somewhat sexual,” but added that the two did not enter into a relationship because the victim “didn’t want to go any further.”

“It happens sometimes and we just respect how far someone wants to go or not,” Spacey said.

The actor described the time he and the complainant spent together as “fun” and said he was devastated by the allegations leveled against him by the prosecutor.

“I never thought that a man that I knew, I don’t know, 20 years later would stab me in the back,” he said. Prosecutors concluded their presentation on Wednesday, and the case continues before a court in London, according to the British Press Association.

(WORLD)

