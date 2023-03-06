Home World Khamenei on poisoned students in Iran: “Unforgivable”
World

Khamenei on poisoned students in Iran: “Unforgivable”

by admin
Khamenei on poisoned students in Iran: “Unforgivable”

Iran’s supreme leader, Khamenei, has admitted that the poisoning of female students a few days ago is an “unforgivable” crime. And he explains that the authorities will seriously prosecute whoever committed it. The perpetrators will have to be severely punished.

Students poisoned in Iran, parents protest in front of the Ministry of Education: “You are like ISIS”

It is estimated that for some months (the first confirmed case dates back to November 30) there have been a few hundred, perhaps even 900, female students poisoned in dozens of schools, at least in six cities in Iran. The perpetrators of this crime would belong to an anti-modernist religious current, which maintains that women should not study. A campaign against education and women’s empowerment, which affected above all in high schools, but also in elementary schools.

Investigations are proceeding slowly and many in Iran argue that they do not really want to shed light on what happened. But now Khamenei’s words give hope that we really want to understand what’s going on.

See also  Italian student who died in New York, a college ceremony to remember Claudio Mandia

You may also like

Iran, new cases of poisoned students: videos of...

Israel and the project to become the new...

discount in perfumery and Galaxy A13 5G at...

from Tiscali and edulia Treccani Scuola tools for...

[Unsolved Mysteries]From case solving to prophecy, why are...

Iran, new cases of poisoned students: videos of...

Citizenship income, here is the squeeze for the...

Vera Fauna, critic of her album Los años...

Gary Rossington, last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd,...

[Current Affairs and Military]The consequences of the war...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy