Iran’s supreme leader, Khamenei, has admitted that the poisoning of female students a few days ago is an “unforgivable” crime. And he explains that the authorities will seriously prosecute whoever committed it. The perpetrators will have to be severely punished.

Students poisoned in Iran, parents protest in front of the Ministry of Education: “You are like ISIS” 04 March 2023



It is estimated that for some months (the first confirmed case dates back to November 30) there have been a few hundred, perhaps even 900, female students poisoned in dozens of schools, at least in six cities in Iran. The perpetrators of this crime would belong to an anti-modernist religious current, which maintains that women should not study. A campaign against education and women’s empowerment, which affected above all in high schools, but also in elementary schools.

Investigations are proceeding slowly and many in Iran argue that they do not really want to shed light on what happened. But now Khamenei’s words give hope that we really want to understand what’s going on.