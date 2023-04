There is also a delegation of Genoese citizens, among the internationals who have been blocked in Khartoum, in Sudan, where since this morning the city has been the scene of gunfights and bombings between the regular army and the paramilitary forces. This was confirmed by Stefano Rebora, president of the humanitarian association Music For Peace, directly from the NGO’s office set up in the Sudanese capital where he has taken refuge in these hours.