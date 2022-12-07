WASHINGTON – Accusations against the Saudi crown prince dismissed by the US judiciary Mohammed bin Salman in connection with the murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The complaint was filed by Hatice CengizKhashoggi’s girlfriend, and Dawn, the activist group founded by the columnist Washington Post killed in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The district judge John D. Bates he complied with the choice made by the Biden administration according to which bin Salman, prime minister since September, enjoys immunity in US courts as a foreign head of state. But he called the “allegations of his involvement in the crime” “credible”.

The magistrate, who has a long history of cases involving American national security, admitted he was “uncomfortable” announcing the dismissal but said his hands were tied by the US State Department decision which, according to mid-November, granted immunity to the Saudi crown prince following his election as prime minister. A choice that raised a fuss against President Biden and his entire administration accused by members of Congress and human rights groups of having succumbed to “oil and money”.

Many have pointed out, inter alia, that the Saudi king Salman, making an exception to the current law, appointed his son prime minister on September 27, i.e. three days before the initial deadline for the opinion of the Washington authorities, and that power still remains in his hands, so much so that in the meetings in which he is present he continues to act as head of government. The appointment would therefore have been a maneuver aimed precisely at obtaining immunity for the crown prince.