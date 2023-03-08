Kija Kockar shared a seductive photo from the bathroom where she posed only in a towel.

Izvor: Pink tv /printscreen

Kristina Kija Kockar once again treated her followers to a hot edition that she shared with her followers on her Instagram.

The singer and former Zadruga winner recently set the networks on fire with shots where she posed only in her underwear, and now she’s even taken it off! Judging by the description, Kija was getting ready for bed, and before that she decided to take a picture in the mirror. She was wearing a white towel as she adjusted herself in front of the mirror and greeted everyone.

Kia’s nude photo triggered an avalanche of reactions, and there is no doubt that the singer is more satisfied than ever. “Aman woman!”, “Kida Kija”, “Woman bomb”, “Excellent”, are just some of the comments.

Check out all the hot releases of the Serbian singer:

