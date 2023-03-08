Home Sports The most amazing colored chameleons, this is how they blend in
Sports

The most amazing colored chameleons, this is how they blend in

by admin
The most amazing colored chameleons, this is how they blend in

There are amazing colorful chameleons, that camouflage themselves assuming unimaginable colors thanks to their sensitive pigments.
Not only to attack prey or to defend themselves from predators: chameleons are known for their ability to change the color of their skin also to communicate.
There are many different species of chameleons, each with its own range of colors, but in general chameleons can take on shades of green, brown, yellow, red and orange.

The most amazing colored chameleons, this is how they blend in

Some chameleon species, such as the chameleon panterathey can also change to a bright blue or hot pink.
The chameleon’s ability to change color is controlled by the presence of pigments in the skin and by a series of specialized muscle cells called chromatophoreswhich expand or contract to expose or hide pigments.
Browse the gallery to see what amazing colors these reptiles take on, of which there are 202 species.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Dolomiti Bellunesi - Este 1-0, the goals and actions of the match

You may also like

SCARPA PRESENTS THE NEW RIBELLE TECH 3 HD

Werder Bremen: Team treasury stolen from the dressing...

Spezia-Verona: life is being with you, the rest...

Eintracht fans are not allowed to go to...

The 5 Padel Cup arrives in the Principality...

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Az Akmaar (1-2)

Champions League: BR Volleys – Against the best...

Tim Lobinger dies of cancer: Sportwelt says goodbye...

Exum and Punter make Partizan fly, Virtus ko

“A sad day for football”: Security concerns: Eintracht...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy