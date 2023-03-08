There are amazing colorful chameleons, that camouflage themselves assuming unimaginable colors thanks to their sensitive pigments.

Not only to attack prey or to defend themselves from predators: chameleons are known for their ability to change the color of their skin also to communicate.

There are many different species of chameleons, each with its own range of colors, but in general chameleons can take on shades of green, brown, yellow, red and orange.

The most amazing colored chameleons, this is how they blend in

Some chameleon species, such as the chameleon panterathey can also change to a bright blue or hot pink.

The chameleon’s ability to change color is controlled by the presence of pigments in the skin and by a series of specialized muscle cells called chromatophoreswhich expand or contract to expose or hide pigments.

Browse the gallery to see what amazing colors these reptiles take on, of which there are 202 species.

