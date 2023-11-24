Kill the Justice League ci presenta King Shark

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady continue with the release of videos dedicated to the protagonists of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League; today is the turn of King Sharkthe “colossus” of the team with superhuman strength and the appearance of an anthropomorphic shark, but also with the naivety of a child.

The film highlights the abilities of this character, such as the ability to take enormous leaps and attack enemies with explosive power. We leave you with the video, reminding you that the game is expected for February 2. Good vision!

MX Video – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

