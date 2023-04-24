Killer Mike (Run The Jewels) shares single and announces album

“Michael” marks the celebrated MC’s first solo project since the critically lauded “R.A.P. Music” 2012 and serves as an introduction to the entirety of Michael Render. Discussing his most autobiographical and independent album to date, Mike states: “RTJ (Run The Jewels) is the X-Men, this is my Logan.” For the new single, Mike was joined by fellow Run The Jewels EL-P, exchanging verses over a lilting soul loop produced by No I.D.EL-P and Little Shalimar. “My favorite group (US) with my favorite producers. It’s our 10th anniversary and “Michael” It’s an origin story, so I wanted to start with El.”
“Don’t Let The Devil” comes at the same time that Run The Jewels have announced a 10-year anniversary run this fall, the launch of their collaboration sneakers with Nike this week, and Mike’s recent appearance at SXSW, where he performed a career-long show at Stubb’s flanked by a choir, and in which he teased several new songs that are expected to appear on this new record.