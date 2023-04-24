Home » Killer Mike (Run The Jewels) shares single and announces album
World

Killer Mike (Run The Jewels) shares single and announces album

by admin
Killer Mike (Run The Jewels) shares single and announces album

“Michael” marks the celebrated MC’s first solo project since the critically lauded “R.A.P. Music” 2012 and serves as an introduction to the entirety of Michael Render. Discussing his most autobiographical and independent album to date, Mike states: “RTJ (Run The Jewels) is the X-Men, this is my Logan.” For the new single, Mike was joined by fellow Run The Jewels EL-P, exchanging verses over a lilting soul loop produced by No I.D.EL-P and Little Shalimar. “My favorite group (US) with my favorite producers. It’s our 10th anniversary and “Michael” It’s an origin story, so I wanted to start with El.”

“Don’t Let The Devil” comes at the same time that Run The Jewels have announced a 10-year anniversary run this fall, the launch of their collaboration sneakers with Nike this week, and Mike’s recent appearance at SXSW, where he performed a career-long show at Stubb’s flanked by a choir, and in which he teased several new songs that are expected to appear on this new record.

See also  Timeline and strategic significance of China's announcement of 'upgrade' of Cambodia's Yunyang naval base - BBC News

You may also like

The images of the attack on the port...

Senior U.S. military official: U.S.-made tanks are not...

Report from lawless oceans/2. Slavery, illegal work and...

Napoli wins the Scudetto on Sunday if… How...

Local tsunami triggered by 7.1-magnitude earthquake in New...

Wizzair subscription for flights | Info

Ukraine, Kiev: 60 Russian attacks repelled in Donetsk

“Palermo anxious about Saric. That’s what you fear.”

King Charles slaps Harry: in Westminster Abbey sitting...

The Russians are building a Tobol satellite killer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy