Home » “Kim in Russia? Putin is desperate. Xi does not help him on weapons”
World

“Kim in Russia? Putin is desperate. Xi does not help him on weapons”

by admin
“Kim in Russia? Putin is desperate. Xi does not help him on weapons”

Professor Nagy, why did Kim Jong-un choose to go to Russia at this time and what does he aim to achieve from Vladimir Putin?
It is the first time he has been able to leave North Korea since the Covid-19 pandemic, and there is no one else ready to welcome him but Putin. Russia knows that North Korea has the kind of munitions it needs to prosecute the war in Ukraine. The fact that Moscow is turning to Pyongyang shows that up to now China has not supported it on the military front. The feeling is that Putin is desperate and is turning to the only one willing to give him the weapons he wants. North Korea will take advantage of this opportunity to obtain energy, food and some satellite technology. But if Russia carried out technology transfer in direct assistance to Kim Jong-un’s nuclear and missile program it would violate United Nations sanctions. I therefore believe that Moscow will be careful on this aspect and that possibly the technological support provided to Pyongyang can only be applied indirectly to the creation of lethal weapons.

What do you think is the Chinese perspective on the rapprochement between Kim and Putin?
I think the dynamic of the ménage à trois between Kim, Putin and Xi is very interesting. Putin’s rapprochement with Kim could make Xi nervous, because he is able to at least partially lose the influence that China has always had on North Korea and on the stability of the Korean peninsula. The alliance between Putin and Kim could bring even more American presence in South Korea, which China does not want. Kim is trying to take advantage of these dynamics to obtain some easing of sanctions on both the Russian and Chinese sides. So I would look at Xi’s signals on Pyongyang not from a bilateral but from a trilateral perspective.

See also  Thus the Russians bomb civilian buildings and also make victims among the rescuers with the techniques used by Isis - Corriere TV

In this sense, do you therefore believe that, by meeting Kim and raising tensions on the Korean peninsula, you are also aiming to obtain greater support from Xi?
Surely Russia would like more help on the war in Ukraine. But the question is how Beijing can do this while avoiding secondary sanctions that could further damage its economy. The question is: Can Putin create enough pressure on China? I do not think so. China is patient, its priority is to stabilize the economy and continue to have access to the West.

Will the meeting between Xi and Biden in San Francisco for the Apec summit in November take place?
I think the chances are still 50/50. The United States is trying to create favorable conditions for this to happen, but I think there is some resistance in Beijing. Mainly for two reasons: the negative economic situation and the lack of control over the way China is presented at these international summits.

Could Kim’s trip have an impact on the foreign policies of Japan and South Korea?
I expect an increase in trilateral cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington. As long as President Yoon Suk-yeol remains in power, alignment with the US will remain strong, then things could change.

You may also like

the first hotfix introduces HDR and FOV adjustment,...

The Panama Canal’s Interoceanic Highway Successfully Handles Transits...

Partizan Fuenlabrada Željko Obradović about gravediggers | Sports

Olivia Rodrigo will present “GUTS” in Barcelona and...

Greenland Cruise Ship Runs Aground, Fishing Boat Attempts...

Collapse of via Bagolino in Palermo in 2012,...

Cruise ship ran aground Info

Vladimir Putin Considers Military Cooperation with North Korea...

Giocattorino returns under the historic arcades of Piazza...

An autopsy will be performed on the woman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy