Kinder Malo glorifies healing with “Don’t kill yourself”

Still to this day, the suicide It remains a social taboo about which we avoid talking so as not to face the alarming data that establish it as one of the leading causes of death, especially among the youngest. Kinder Malo, aware of this, has wanted to use the healing nature of music as a loudspeaker to make the gravity of this reality resonate.

“Don’t kill yourself”, in addition to being the second single from his forthcoming album, is a gift for all the singer’s fans who have expressed the emotional support in day-to-day listening to his songs. After some time away from the stage, Kinder Malo returned with “I’m not” and an important message on social networks: “I see it as necessary to talk about suicidal thoughts, I see it as necessary to be able to talk about them openly one day. I see it necessary now that I’m well. now that i am“.

The singles converse with each other through the rock sound and then differentiate by punk urgency of the first and the part time electric of the second. However, the Barcelona artist prioritizes the message over the sound with the intention of give visibility to mental health of his generation, including himself. With “Don’t kill yourself” we get even closer to an album that will be the most personal of the trap pioneer.

