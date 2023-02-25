LONDON – To break the dangerous Brexit stalemate over Northern Ireland, re Carlo III he planned to personally meet the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen today, probably in London. The monarch would thus have renounced any impartial and ceremonial role, taking up a purely political one, unlike the always very detached mother Elizabeth II. Eventually, however, assistants and advisers to the British government of Rishi Sunak they would have decided to desist and not directly involve the king.