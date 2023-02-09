Home World King Charles and the sock with a hole in the Brick Lane mosque in London
LONDON. The detail of the laundry sock That re Carlo III wore while visiting a historian Brick Lane mosque, in east London. Once the sovereign took off his shoes, as is expected for those entering the Muslim place of prayer, he was unable to hide the embarrassing little hole in the sock of his right foot.

But this unexpected event, told with lots of photos in the online edition of the Daily Telegraph, did not in any way affect Charles’ visit with his queen consort Camilla to the Bangladeshi community that animates that area of ​​the British capital.

After all the ruler is renowned for being too thrifty in terms of clothing. He had already been filmed or photographed in the past with clothes destroyed by wear and tear and shoes exploited beyond belief. When he was heir to the throne to participate in a BBC program on rural life he had chosen a jacket held together by patches.

