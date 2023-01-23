Does Harry post a glowing memoir? His father, Charles III, overtook him by looking forward to the inclusion and breaking of the old schemes dear to the monarchy. Among the most controversial news is the announcement that Buckingham Palace has invited LGBTQ singing groups to the coronation ceremony on May 6th. One way to demonstrate that King Charles III knows how to be the guardian of tradition without ignoring the issue of new rights.

Mix between tradition and revolution

Buckingham Palace writes: «The coronation of HM the King and HM the Queen consort will take place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May 2023. The ceremony will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the ceremony will reflect the monarch’s role today and look to the future, while remaining rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.”

The splendor will not fail

It will be a “solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pomp”, as explained in the Palace statement: “Their Majesties the King and Queen consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as the “king’s procession”. Following the service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession known as the ‘Coronation Procession’. This will be joined by other members of the royal family (most likely Harry and Meghan will not be there). At Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen consort, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events.”

The concert in the sign of inclusion

After Coronation Day, the festivities will continue throughout the bank holiday weekend. The note explains: “There will be other occasions for us to come together to mark this historic occasion. On Sunday 7 May 2023, a special coronation concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle.” Featuring “global music icons and contemporary stars,” the concert will see “a world-class orchestra play renditions of favorite musical numbers featuring some of the world‘s greatest entertainers, alongside artists from the world of dance.” . A coronation choir was also created to mark the occasion: a ‘mixed group … drawn from the most passionate community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, such as refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf choirs». The Palazzo adds that a documentary on the choir will be made, which will tell “the stories of the people who represent the many faces and voices of the country”. The coronation choir will make an exclusive appearance, joined by a “virtual choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance during the evening”.