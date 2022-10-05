Home World King Charles III, medium: The coronation will take place June 3, 2023 in Westminster Abbey
King Charles III, medium: The coronation will take place June 3, 2023 in Westminster Abbey

King Charles III, medium: The coronation will take place June 3, 2023 in Westminster Abbey

The coronation of King Charles III will take place next June. The official announcement is not yet there, but according to ‘Bloomberg’ the ceremony, which formally celebrates the accession to the throne of the new sovereign, will probably take place on June 3, 2023. If the indiscretion were to be confirmed, therefore, it would skip the coinciding with the date of the coronation of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on June 2, 1953. What is certain is that the event will be held in Westminster Abbey, as per tradition, and leaders from Worldwide.

For the moment, Buckingham Palace has not commented and there is the maximum reserve around the Operation Golden Orb (Operation Golden Orb), the plan that will bring Charles to the throne of England.

So far, the official account has released a first official photo of King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla alongside the heir to the throne William and Princess of Wales Kate – an image that marks the end of the period of mourning for the death of Elizabeth II and who officially places William and Kate in the heart of the monarchy, according to what the British media reported. The photo, reported the Daily Mail, dates back to the eve of the funeral: all four protagonists of English history are dressed in black and smiling.

