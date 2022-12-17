LONDON – King Charles will invite Harry e Meghan at his own coronation, despite the controversy raised from the TV series that the Dukes of Sussex shot for Netflix. The decision was revealed by royal palace sources al Times and al Daily Maileven if there are no official announcements: the list of guests for the ceremony, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, will only be announced in the coming months.
See also Putin's other challenge: a nuclear submarine in the Mediterranean alerts NATO. Ukraine-Russia