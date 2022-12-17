At the home of Monica and Michele, the parents of “Batman” Guglielmo, there is a small object that a fan of their son, goalkeeper for Venice at the time, had given them. The dedication says it all: “Se fasso ‘naltro fio we call it Guglielmovicario. Tuto tacà”.

Udine and Venice are just over a hundred kilometers apart, come on, you don’t need a translation. Lots of parental pride. But it is only one of the many certificates of esteem received by Vicario in this career as a football player who also passed in amateur teams (Fontanafredda), blossomed in the lagoon, exploded in Empoli and which, this is the beauty of the story, we believe has yet to enter the most important.

Vicar talent strengthened with humility, passion and conviction. And humanity. The story that saw the Vicario family as protagonists in the spring is not a secondary reason why the Udinese goalkeeper won the second edition of the Messaggero Sport award which he will receive on Sunday evening, in Remanzacco, during the Messaggero Veneto’s Nostri 11 party.

Mrs. Hanna and her little son Milan still live in her family home, having fled, like many others, from the fury of the Russians in Ukraine. The boy plays in the Bearzi football school, right where Guglielmo had started, and is the first fan of the Empoli goalkeeper now also in the blue circle.

How beautiful was the challenge between him and Giada Rossi by our editorial staff, another queen of Friulian sport, capable of making sparks at the Paralympic table tennis World Cup, but above all of showing the world how it is possible to react to any mishap in life when talent, but above all character and tenacity keep you company. Until the next vote, there’s no shortage of champions and their stories around here. —

