The rule that protects football clubs from possible administrative and sporting sanctions with the non-payment of withholding taxes and VAT by next Thursday is expected today in the Chamber. It is an erga omnes measure, Sport Minister Andrea Abodi hastened to explain, at the end of the vote in the Senate on the Aiuti quater decree (see reports on page 24). The cards and the scope of the measure will be revealed by the “maxi amendment” on which the government is already working to close an examination in committee by Monday night which in the meantime has experienced a long stalemate.

In fact, the work on the Budget continued slowly yesterday too, in the expectation that then vanished in the evening for the government’s corrective measures, with the classic mechanism of rejection and accrual that has always been used to clean up the file of so-called super-signposted amendments. The examination of the budget law should emerge from the quagmire today, when the government will put on the table its own corrections and those to be passed in the form of amendments by the rapporteurs. “The goal is to approve the shared proposals on Monday, to then arrive in the Chamber and close the vote by next Friday”, explains the rapporteur Roberto Pella (Fi). To achieve the goal, however, it will also be necessary to find an agreement, which is still lacking, on the division of funds between the majority and the opposition.

There will be many corrective measures because, despite the now very tight deadlines, the Ministry of the Economy has worked across the board.

The “football saver”

Among the hot topics there is first of all the “save football”, which after the objections of the account holder Giancarlo Giorgetti and the League has been transformed into a “save companies”. The new rule will allow taxpayers who have had their tax payments suspended between 1 January and 30 October 2022 to access the tax truce for omitted payments already provided for by article 38 of the budget bill.

In essence, companies, starting with the football clubs called to pay withholding taxes and VAT for almost 800 million by 22 December, will be able, once they have received the amicable emergency notice, to spread the payments into several installments – up to 60 : the first three will be paid in 2023, while the rest will be diluted over the next five years. The match will also end with the payment of the 3 percent penalty.