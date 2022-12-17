Home Health First aid: in Piedmont 15 million a year to doctors on loan, to plug the holes
Health

First aid: in Piedmont 15 million a year to doctors on loan, to plug the holes

One thousand two hundred twelve-hour shifts a month. This is the figure that concerns the workload of “token” doctors in the emergency room, the white coats with the suitcase co-opted by the cooperatives to make up for the shortage of doctors: urgent specialists but also paediatricians, increasingly rare even in the wards. With these numbers, the directors of the Piedmont emergency rooms count every day to make sure that shifts are covered and patients can find doctors when they arrive at triage.

