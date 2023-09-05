Known program of the first HR.Weekend | Info

Find out everything about attracting workers and human potential at HR.Weekend in Rovinj

The lack of labor strongly affects the business of companies, and one of the latest challenges that companies face is the employment of foreign labor in all sectors, from low-skilled jobs to jobs that require specific knowledge. How companies go through the processes of inclusion of foreign employees and how we can approach it more systematically is a topic that is current in the public sphere. The program of the first HR.Weekend, which will take place from September 21 to 24, as part of the Weekend Media Festival, under the auspices of Adris, was announced at the HR.Meetup in the old tobacco factory in Rovinj. Current topics in the field of human resources management, viewed from a different angle that questions existing practices and opens up some new solutions, will be presented by international and domestic experts.

New technology from year to year brings big changes, both social and changes in the workforce. This year, artificial intelligence played a key role in shaping everyday life and business. In today’s digitized world, it has also changed the way human resources are managed. On the panel RE-imagining HR – “back to human” in a world of Generative AI, panelists Asmus Komm, partner in the German office of the company McKinsey & Companyas well as Florian Pollnerpartner u McKinsey office in Switzerland, will tell his own experiences of how to maintain human values ​​in corporations, but also a personal approach and how to adapt to an environment where AI plays an increasingly important role. A famous neuroscientist dr. Nikolaos Dimitriadiswho has been applying neuroscience in the business and education sectors for more than 15 years, his rich experience working with leading brands such as IKEA-e, IBM-a, JTI-a, Nestle-a, Johnson&Johnson-a, AstraZenece, T-Mobilea, Pierre Fabrea, Coca-Cole and many others, will share on the panel It’s not you, it’s your brain.



Today’s world is fast and dynamic, which often brings with it challenges that are invisible, but have a great impact on the work environment. The state of exhaustion and stress at work is a common phenomenon that does not bypass any industry, and they come almost imperceptibly and insidiously, therefore local clinical psychologist prof. Ph.D. sc. Nataša Jokić Begić explain what burnout means and how it differs for different generations. Although this is only the first edition, top experts at HR. Weekend will not be lacking, and one of them is certainly i Munawar Ahmed who works as a guest lecturer at b, teaching experienced teams how to act efficiently and humanely. In addition, at the panel Generation that changes everything – are they asking too much or are they raising standards, the audience will be told how to attract, motivate and retain one of the most dynamic and influential generations on the labor market, b, because young people not only change the world, but also set new standards for organizations. The import of foreign workers brings many changes to the ideas, perspectives and solutions of organizations, and Will the inclusion of foreign workers change us will clarify Antea Popović, director of the human resources sector in Food Group, Tina Turk LupieriDirector of Human Resources at Maistra Hospitality Group, Stjepan Jagodin, Director at Pinoy385 and Marina Jurić, Director of Human Resources at Aminess Hotels & Resorts.

The program will enrich and Tanja Bulbuk Jergovićvice president of the Human Resources Department of Infinium i Ana PetrovićRegional Head of Human Resources in Endava, who will be on the panel Not everything turned out as we wanted talk about HR professionals who often face challenges and unexpected obstacles in their efforts to create a productive and safe work environment.

This year’s HR.Weekend brings a diverse and rich range of representatives from various industries, creating the right balance between perspectives and experience. The presence of representatives of the IT industry provides an insight into the dynamics of rapid technological progress and its impact on human potential. Scientists Boris Jokić and Nataša Jokić Begić will highlight the need for continuous development and learning, while representatives of the manufacturing industry will share their experiences in workforce management. Retail and hospitality offer perspectives on managing teams in customer interaction industries, and telecommunications will introduce visitors to a world of faster change and emphasize the need for flexibility. Likewise, the program will include consultants who will present the bigger picture, bringing insights and solutions that can be applied in HR.

HR.Weekend brings together the biggest names in the industry, which makes this event a must-see for everyone involved in human resources. That’s why you can follow all the news about HR.Weekend via Faecebook, Instagram i LinkedIn profile.

