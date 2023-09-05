Bogdanović show in Manila: Serbia overwhelms Lithuania

from Manila, Philippines – In the first quarter-final of the 2023 World Cup, one of the two unbeaten matches still at stake falls. Lithuania returning from the success with the United States in fact falls in the presence of a dominant Serbia in the two central quarters and capable of returning to the top four of the competition for the first time since 2014. At the Mall of Asia it ends 87-68 for the team of Pešić, who after 10′ of study (and a very intense start from the Lithuanians) takes the measures and thanks the excellent shooting percentages and the MVP performance of Bogdan Bogdanović, author of 21 points with 9/13 shooting.

Also in double figures Petrušev (17 with 7/8 and 6 rebounds) and Stefan Jovic (11 and 5 assists) for the Serbs, who are now waiting for the winner of Canada-Slovenia in the Semifinal and also see the possibility of qualifying for Paris 2024 close at hand For Lithuania 14+9 by Sedekerskis, 13 by Jokubaitis.

