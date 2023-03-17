Home World Kohler launches Heritage Colors during Expo Revestir 2023 – MONDO MODA
A Kohler Co is present at the 21st edition of Expo Revestir in a 1,200 m² stand, debuting new global collections of products, including two exclusive launches for the Brazilian market.
Focused on the attributes of water, design, experience, technology and sustainability, the brand will present 11 environments of great aesthetic power, including a spa, which reflect its essence.
The pastel tones that mark the aesthetics of the space and the crockery presented are part of the commemorative campaign of its 150 years, celebrated in 2023.
Kohler was the first brand in the world to launch colored dinnerware, in 1927.
Honoring nearly a century of color history, Kohler Brasil is the first regional activation of the Heritage Colors campaign launched globally earlier this year.

Kohler Heritage Colors 2023 @ release (5)

Kohler Heritage Colors 2023 @ release (3)

Six specially selected shades from the Kohler Archives – Spring Green (1927-1944), Lavender (1927-1944), Peach (1934-1973), Sunrise (1953-1969), Avocado (1967-1979) and Pink Champagne (1973) -1979) – comprise Heritage Colors, and although the palette is drawn from the past, the tones remain relevant within today’s design trends.

