Končita Vurst about Luk Blek | Entertainment

Luke Black performs in the first semi-final – the broadcast will be on RTS 3

Source: Instagram/conchitwurst

Končita Vurst publicly praised our representative at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest Luka Blek, saying that she really likes his song, as well as his stage performance, but also added that “he is not the best vocalist this year”.

Končita Wurst, who set the Eurovision audience on fire with her performance in an elegant dress with a thick, black beard, and then won, recorded a YouTube video in which she commented on this year’s participants, and she said the following to our Luka Ivanovic:

Serbia is great. I love the artistic part of the performance, it’s more of an artistic performance than anything else. Stage-wise, everything is very current, very now. Everything is very creative. I would sing along to his song in the club! He may not be the best vocalist of the year, but there are so many layers to the song and the performance, it could be discussed a lot. Top notch“.

Luke Black will perform tonight, number 3, and due to the current situation in Serbia and the recently ended days of mourning, the broadcast will be available on RTS 3.

See how Končita welcomed Konstrakt last year:

00:21

Končita and Konstrakt dating
Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

But what does she look like when she’s not wearing makeup and dresses:

