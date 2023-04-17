Home » Krka returned to the ABA league Sport
World

Krka returned to the ABA league Sport

by admin
Krka returned to the ABA league Sport

Experienced basketball player Rok Stipčević returned Krka to the elite rank of the ABA league.

Source: MN Press

The basketball players of Slovenian Krka returned to the ABA league after one season in the second tier. In the grand final of the ABA 2 League playoffs, they beat Helios in Domžale after drama and overtime. In the end it was 83:82 for Krka (14:17, 24:18, 15:14, 25:29, 5:4), so the elite regional basketball will be played in the “Leon Štukelj” hall next season, where we watched many unforgettable Abaliga matches.

As for Helios, they will have one more chance to qualify for the ABA league, in the play-off to fill the elite competition against Borac from Čačak, who “saved themselves” at the last minute with a victory over Budućnosti.

It is interesting that Helios was the best in the league part of the ABA 2 League, only to knock out Pelister (101:47) and Široki Brijeg (91:79) in the playoffs, so in the end there was a Slovenian derby. Krka knocked out Montenegrin clubs – first Sutjeska (91:82), then Podgorica (86:74), and in the final, on the away court, they showed that they have serious quality.

The victory was brought by Rok Stipčević with 20 points and a goal that brought overtime two seconds before the end. There, the Spaniard hit an important three-pointer (19 points), while Austin Luk, who missed a layup for a reversal, was the tragic figure of the home team.

See also  Shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, several dead

You may also like

Primavalle stake, 50 years ago the tragedy of...

Tex-Mex beats spaghetti: Italy loses primacy in American...

Juventus lost to Sassuolo | Sports

Hollywood stars celebrating Easter | Fun

all football accidents

Horoscope for the week from 17 to 23...

Leonardo Dicaprio and Irina Shayk in a relationship...

Roma-Udinese / Nehuen Perez: “A very difficult week...

Birthday party with shooting in Dadeville in Alabama:...

Vladimir Micov had a problem with Duško Ivanović...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy