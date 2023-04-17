Krka returned to the ABA league Sport

Experienced basketball player Rok Stipčević returned Krka to the elite rank of the ABA league.

The basketball players of Slovenian Krka returned to the ABA league after one season in the second tier. In the grand final of the ABA 2 League playoffs, they beat Helios in Domžale after drama and overtime. In the end it was 83:82 for Krka (14:17, 24:18, 15:14, 25:29, 5:4), so the elite regional basketball will be played in the “Leon Štukelj” hall next season, where we watched many unforgettable Abaliga matches.

As for Helios, they will have one more chance to qualify for the ABA league, in the play-off to fill the elite competition against Borac from Čačak, who “saved themselves” at the last minute with a victory over Budućnosti.

It is interesting that Helios was the best in the league part of the ABA 2 League, only to knock out Pelister (101:47) and Široki Brijeg (91:79) in the playoffs, so in the end there was a Slovenian derby. Krka knocked out Montenegrin clubs – first Sutjeska (91:82), then Podgorica (86:74), and in the final, on the away court, they showed that they have serious quality.

The victory was brought by Rok Stipčević with 20 points and a goal that brought overtime two seconds before the end. There, the Spaniard hit an important three-pointer (19 points), while Austin Luk, who missed a layup for a reversal, was the tragic figure of the home team.