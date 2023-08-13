Home » Ksander Severina brought victory to Partizan against Radnički from Niš | Sport
The scorer of the decisive goal in Partizan’s victory revealed what coach Igor Duljaj wanted from the team

Source: MN PRESS

A young Dutchman Ksander Severina (22) is the hero of Partizan’s first victory in Humska this season. In the duel against Radnicki from Nis, he gave free kick goal in the last minutes and thus made a 2:1 turnaround. After the match, he spoke for the club’s website:

“I am happy for my first goal, even more so for the three points won. The support of the fans is very important, they pushed us.”

Severina arrived this summer from Den Haag and immediately began to prove that it was the right move for the black and whites. He was the best player of Partizan against Nišli and constantly attacked, created chances and was rewarded with a goal for that.

“We have an important game on Thursday, we have to start better than tonight, because we slept in the first 20 minutes. In the second half, the coach said to start like ‘dogs’ and we did that. On Thursday we also have to win, it is very important “, he said.

And from his words it can be concluded that all Partizan’s focus is currently on the rematch against Sabah in the 3rd round of qualification for the Conference League, in which they will have to “chase” the 0:2 deficit from the first match, played last Thursday.

Watch Severena’s game-winning goal on Sunday night:

SEVERINA SCORES FROM A FREE KICK: The winger shot past the living wall for Partizan’s victory! Source: YouTube/Arenasport

