Ksander Severina in Partizan jersey | Sport

After a long time, the black and whites are returning to cooperation with Puma, but also to the jersey that the fans once adored.

Football club Partizan continued its activities in the summer transfer window, so the winger wore the team’s jersey from Humska. Ksander Severina! He is in the company of sports director Ivica Kralj signed a contract with the Black and Whites, and the Serbian club used the arrival of the new player to present the equipment in which he will play next season.

The black and white team will be collaborating with Puma again next season, so the fans were eager to see in which equipment their favorite footballers will try to improve their impression in the new season. Along with those who were there last season, as well as a series of reinforcements that Igor Duljaj has already received, Severina will also fight for points in the black and white – but also the burgundy jersey.

Look at the photos that reveal what the new equipment of the club from Humska will look like:



This is how Partizan presented the footballer who will wear the jersey of the Serbian club for the next three seasons, after he spent the previous part of his career in the ranks of ADO Den Haag. In addition, Xander Severina is also a member of the Curacao national team.

