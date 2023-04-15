Home » Lagalla hands over the keys to the city to a delegation of children
World

Lagalla hands over the keys to the city to a delegation of children

by admin
Lagalla hands over the keys to the city to a delegation of children

by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

This morning, at the Pitrè museum, the mayor Roberto Lagalla handed over the keys to the city to a delegation of children, boys and girls, starting the twenty-seventh edition of “Panormus. The school…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The school adopts the city: Lagalla delivers the keys to the city to a delegation of children appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  US congressmen visit Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defense and Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council responded; Japanese people held anti-war demonstrations calling for the cancellation of the Yasukuni Shrine | Morning Post

You may also like

Tommaso Stanzani talks about the break with Tommaso...

Beijing-Hong Kong Youth Science and Technology Innovation Talent...

Bologna-Milan, CM’s report cards: Pioli jokes with fire,...

The Legendary Tigerman Debuts New Collaboration With Asia...

“Más animal”, new single by Rodrigo Cuevas with...

Democrats and American Jews – breaking news

Congregation for Communication and Lateran University sign agreement...

series a bologna milan | Sport

Japan: failed explosive attack, premier Kishida continues the...

The Italian NGO at work in Kahrtum: “At...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy