Lagalla hands over the keys to the city to a delegation of children

by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

This morning, at the Pitrè museum, the mayor Roberto Lagalla handed over the keys to the city to a delegation of children, boys and girls, starting the twenty-seventh edition of “Panormus. The school…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The school adopts the city: Lagalla delivers the keys to the city to a delegation of children appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».