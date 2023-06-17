Landslides and landslides in Srebrenica | Info

The heavy rain that fell intensively in the area of ​​Srebrenica the previous two days caused the appearance of torrents, the rise of water levels in rivers and streams, which cause damage, as well as the appearance of landslides and landslides along the roads in several places.

Source: Srna/Miro Pejić

The river Križevica, which flows through this place, swelled and spilled out of its bed in several locations downstream from Srebrenica, although its bed in that part of the course was deepened after the floods of 2014.

It washed away tens of meters of the coast, flooded uncut meadows, but also some fields under crops.

Numerous swollen streams and torrents swept away several wooden bridges and destroyed village roads.

In the Civil Protection Headquarters of this municipality of Srna, it was said that they regularly monitor the situation, and intervention teams are on the ground removing trees, mud and stones that the water brings onto the roads.

Landslides have appeared on some roads that pose a danger to road users, such as the landslide at the Bojna location above Srebrenica on the regional road to Zeleni Jadr and Skelani.

Damage was caused to some sown fields and unmown meadows where the water applied silt and destroyed the vegetation.

(Srna)