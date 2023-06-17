Home » Landslides and landslides in Srebrenica | Info
World

Landslides and landslides in Srebrenica | Info

by admin
Landslides and landslides in Srebrenica | Info

The heavy rain that fell intensively in the area of ​​Srebrenica the previous two days caused the appearance of torrents, the rise of water levels in rivers and streams, which cause damage, as well as the appearance of landslides and landslides along the roads in several places.

Source: Srna/Miro Pejić

The river Križevica, which flows through this place, swelled and spilled out of its bed in several locations downstream from Srebrenica, although its bed in that part of the course was deepened after the floods of 2014.

It washed away tens of meters of the coast, flooded uncut meadows, but also some fields under crops.

Numerous swollen streams and torrents swept away several wooden bridges and destroyed village roads.

In the Civil Protection Headquarters of this municipality of Srna, it was said that they regularly monitor the situation, and intervention teams are on the ground removing trees, mud and stones that the water brings onto the roads.

Landslides have appeared on some roads that pose a danger to road users, such as the landslide at the Bojna location above Srebrenica on the regional road to Zeleni Jadr and Skelani.

Damage was caused to some sown fields and unmown meadows where the water applied silt and destroyed the vegetation.

(Srna)

See also  [Hot Topics]Shanghai community shuts down the death of patients / Xi issues new orders for epidemic prevention | CCP virus | Russia | Ukraine crisis

You may also like

“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the...

A Greek from Thessaloniki travels to Belgrade by...

Shock in London, four bodies found in an...

“God save the Queen”, Biden’s phrase leaves the...

Uganda, attack in a school. At least 41...

What is known about how the shipwreck happened...

Russia opens up to peace proposals: “Some contain...

one of the arrested confessed

Aida wet from the rain and abstract for...

The Hong Kong Tourism Board’s Carnival at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy