Latest news on Zhejiang epidemic: 1 new confirmed case on October 27, 22 new asymptomatic infections

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-28 09:07

From 00:00 to 24:00 on October 27, 11 cities reported 4 new local positive cases, of which 2 were detected at centralized isolation points and 2 were intercepted at bayonet, all of which have implemented control measures.

11 cities reported 1 new confirmed case. Among them, there are no imported cases; 1 local case (Taizhou City), a previously asymptomatic infection was converted to a confirmed case, and no new diagnosis was detected on the same day.

On the same day, 5 new cases were cured and discharged, and there are 103 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 22 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 18 were imported from abroad (2 imported from Germany, 2 imported from the Russian Federation, 2 imported from Hong Kong, China, 1 imported from Singapore, 1 imported from Bangladesh, 1 imported from South Korea, 1 imported from Japan, 1 imported from India, and 1 from Indonesia. 1 imported case, 1 imported from Portugal, 1 imported from Mozambique, 1 imported from Jamaica, 1 imported from Egypt, 1 imported from the United States, and 1 imported from Canada); 4 domestic cases (2 in Hangzhou and 2 in Jiaxing).

13 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 306 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on October 27, a total of 3,569 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, 702 were imported cases and 2,867 were local cases.