This evening, Redmi’s first tablet, the Redmi Pad, was officially released.

In terms of price,The 4GB+128GB version is priced at 1099 yuan, and the 6GB+128GB version is priced at 1399 yuan. It will be officially launched at 8 pm on October 31st.

This tablet is equipped with a unique 90Hz 2K high refresh screen at the same price, which greatly improves the smoothness of daily operations.

At the same time, by changing the material ratio of the screen backlight lamp beads, the Redmi Pad greatly reduces the proportion of harmful blue light and achieves hardware-level low blue light. And passed the Rheinland hardware low blue light + SGS low visual fatigue certification. Combining classic eye protection + paper eye protection mode, it brings a comprehensive eye protection experience.

Moreover, the screen adopts a full lamination process, which can greatly reduce light reflection and enhance the sense of display transparency and smooth touch control.

In terms of core configuration, Redmi Pad is equipped with MediaTek Helio G99 processor, using TSMC’s 6nm advanced process, 2xA76+6xA55 CPU architecture. Compared with products of the same level, the single-core performance leads about 40%, the multi-core performance leads about 12%, and the comprehensive performance leads about 25%.

also,The Redmi Pad is equipped with a large 8000mAh battery, which can easily meet the moderate to heavy use for more than 2 days, and supports 18W fast charging.

In terms of audio, the Redmi Pad is equipped with four 1217 large-size speakers with a symmetrical layout, supports Dolby Atmos stereo effect, and also supports vocal enhancement.

In terms of industrial design, Redmi Pad cleverly hides the WiFi antenna in the rear camera cover through special structural optimization.The all-metal integrated body design is realized, and the whole machine has no antenna broken.At the same time, the front of the fuselage adopts a full-screen design with four sides of equal width, the frame width is only 7.9mm, and the screen ratio exceeds 85%.

