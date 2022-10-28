We Unpack the Brand New Logitech Pro Wheels

HQ

It took us a while to get our hands on a review copy of Logitech’s long-awaited direct-drive debut, but now that it’s finally here, we unpacked it in the newsroom this afternoon and did some testing with the wheels themselves. You’ll find some quick info below, and we’ll of course write some impressions for an upcoming review once we start testing it properly in our racing rig.

From the official press release:

“Precise. Intuitive. Custom. Extensive testing and collaboration with professionals and enthusiasts around the world is why the Logitech G team achieved this precise layout. Thumb-swipe directions place buttons and dials exactly where the driver is. Control exactly where they want, so they can keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road. It’s customizable for future upgrades, compatible with the new PRO racing pedals, and ready to be added in the future.

Logitech G sim wheels change forever, thanks TRUEFORCE. Experience in-game physics, road conditions and motor vibrations almost instantly. Combined with a powerful direct drive motor, the PRO Wheel delivers unparalleled racing realism at unprecedented frequency. There is no delay. There is no abstraction. 11 Nm of force with surprisingly low latency response. Get the realism and instant connection to your car that pro analog drivers need to win.

PRO racing steering wheel An elite proprietary design developed for professional sim riders. It features TRUEFORCE feedback technology and a high-performance direct drive design to provide the purest, most precise, most professional connection for the race. This means less lag and higher fidelity. Courage to win.